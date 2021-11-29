NDLEA destroys 20,000 kilograms of illicit drugs worth N50b in Abuja Linda Ikeji Blog - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday November 30, destroyed assorted illicit drugs worth over N50 billion in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa described the public ...



News Credibility Score: 99%