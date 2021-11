N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike Leadership - Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Tuesday, appeared before the State High Court in Port Harcourt, to testify as a witness in a N7billion libel Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Tuesday, appeared before the State High Court in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%