Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun
News photo The Nation  - The Ogun High Court on Tuesday overturned the demotion of 75 coronet Obas by Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Feb. 6, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 75 coronet obas had instituted action before the court to challenge their demotion by Gov.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas by Ogun governor Nigerian Tribune:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas by Ogun governor
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun Premium Times:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun The Sun:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun
Court overrules Gov Abiodun over demotion of 75 Obas in Ogun Pulse Nigeria:
Court overrules Gov Abiodun over demotion of 75 Obas in Ogun
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun by Gov. Abiodun Prompt News:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun by Gov. Abiodun
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun by Gov. Abiodun — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun by Gov. Abiodun — NEWSVERGE
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet Obas in Ogun by Governor The Eagle Online:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet Obas in Ogun by Governor
Demotion: 75 Ogun coronet Obas floor Gov. Abiodun - P.M. News PM News:
Demotion: 75 Ogun coronet Obas floor Gov. Abiodun - P.M. News
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun


   More Picks
1 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
5 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 16 hours ago
7 Senate Seeks Investigation Into Incessant Jailbreaks, Invites Interior Minister - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Zamfara police rescues 24 kidnapped victims - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
9 I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
10 Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya‎ - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info