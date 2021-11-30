Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke
Pulse Nigeria  - Falz says there can be no peace without justice

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

End SARS: Walk of peace is disrespectful – Falz rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite Daily Post:
End SARS: Walk of peace is disrespectful – Falz rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite
Falz Slams Governor Sanwo-Olu, Rejects His Invitation For A Peace Walk Too Xclusive:
Falz Slams Governor Sanwo-Olu, Rejects His Invitation For A Peace Walk
Jaguda.com:
Falz says Sanwo-Olu’s Peace Walk Invitation is a Disrespectful Joke
‘Do You Want to Sweep the Issue of Murdered Citizens under the Carpet’ Falz Declines Sanwo-Olu’s Peace Walk invite Gist Lovers:
‘Do You Want to Sweep the Issue of Murdered Citizens under the Carpet’ Falz Declines Sanwo-Olu’s Peace Walk invite
End SARS: Walk Of Peace Is Disrespectful – Falz Rejects Sanwo-Olu’s Invite Screen Gist:
End SARS: Walk Of Peace Is Disrespectful – Falz Rejects Sanwo-Olu’s Invite


   More Picks
1 Davido's N250m orphanage fund: How to Apply as portal opens, deadline announced (explainer) - Legit, 2 hours ago
2 South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
4 Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s population growth getting out of hand – FG - The Herald, 16 hours ago
7 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 14 hours ago
8 I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
9 Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya‎ - The Nigeria Lawyer, 10 hours ago
10 New COVID-19 Variant, Omicron Not Yet Detected In Nigeria – Disease Centre, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info