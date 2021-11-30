Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido, Wizkid have brought male artistes into the limelight, what have Simi, Tiwa done for female upcoming artistes - Man writes extensively
Gist Reel  - Twitter user questions the contribution of renowned female artistes in grooming and bringing other upcoming artistes into the limelight.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

What are Tiwa Savage, Simi and Teni doing to help upcoming female stars? Man blows hot, Nigerians react Legit:
What are Tiwa Savage, Simi and Teni doing to help upcoming female stars? Man blows hot, Nigerians react
Davido, Wizkid have helped male artistes into the limelight, what have Simi, Tiwa done to help female upcoming artistes – Man writes The Info NG:
Davido, Wizkid have helped male artistes into the limelight, what have Simi, Tiwa done to help female upcoming artistes – Man writes
It is quite rare to see successful female artists in the industry giving other upcoming female artists a platform- Kelvin Odanz Yaba Left Online:
It is quite rare to see successful female artists in the industry giving other upcoming female artists a platform- Kelvin Odanz
Man Drags Tiwa Savage, Simi, And Teni Over Their Inability To Help Upcoming Female Acts Into Limelight Naija on Point:
Man Drags Tiwa Savage, Simi, And Teni Over Their Inability To Help Upcoming Female Acts Into Limelight
It is quite rare to see successful female artists in the industry giving other upcoming female artists a platform- Kelvin Odanz Naija Parrot:
It is quite rare to see successful female artists in the industry giving other upcoming female artists a platform- Kelvin Odanz


   More Picks
1 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 15 hours ago
6 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
7 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari Receives South African President Ramaphosa In Aso Rock Amid Omicron COVID-19 Concerns - Tori News, 2 hours ago
9 2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info