Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amaechi woos foreign investors to Nigeria, lists attractive areas in maritime sector
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Amaechi woos foreign investors to Nigeria, lists attractive areas in maritime sector

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on foreign investors to invest in Nigeria maritime industry, listing seven ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG woos foreign investors to maritime sector, others The Guardian:
FG woos foreign investors to maritime sector, others
FG woos foreign investors to maritime sector, others News Diary Online:
FG woos foreign investors to maritime sector, others
Maritime First Newspaper:
FG woos foreign investors to maritime sector, others
Amaechi to foreign investors: Invest in Nigeria’s Maritime sector Within Nigeria:
Amaechi to foreign investors: Invest in Nigeria’s Maritime sector


   More Picks
1 South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
3 Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 'Prince Kpopogiri taught you huge lesson' Fans react as Actress Tonto Dikeh brags about being a gold digger and pity no one - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s population growth getting out of hand – FG - The Herald, 13 hours ago
7 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
9 Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
10 New COVID-19 Variant, Omicron Not Yet Detected In Nigeria – Disease Centre, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info