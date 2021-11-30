Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting the continent’s creative economy
News photo Tech City  - An estimated 300 music creatives from across Africa set to benefit  YouTube Music today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting African creative voices by providing financial grants, capacity development training, and advisory to two organisations that ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting continent’s creative economy Nigerian Tribune:
YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting continent’s creative economy
YouTube Music backs 2 Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting the continent’s creative economy Pulse Nigeria:
YouTube Music backs 2 Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting the continent’s creative economy
YouTube supports 2 Nigerian organisations boosting Africa’s creative economy News Verge:
YouTube supports 2 Nigerian organisations boosting Africa’s creative economy
YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting the continent’s creative economy Glamsquad Magazine:
YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations dedicated to boosting the continent’s creative economy
YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations; Briteswan and iManage Africa to nurture creative talents – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
YouTube Music backs two Nigerian organisations; Briteswan and iManage Africa to nurture creative talents – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
4 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 18 hours ago
5 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Senate Seeks Investigation Into Incessant Jailbreaks, Invites Interior Minister - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Zamfara police rescues 24 kidnapped victims - Daily Times, 24 hours ago
8 Waldrum commends NFF as Super Falcons round up nine-day training camp in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Why Nigeria didn’t sign OECD Minimum Corporate Tax Agreement — FIRS - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya‎ - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info