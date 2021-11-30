Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje
News photo Daily Post  - Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has declared that only a President from the north-central zone can rescue Nigeria from it’s current state of comatose.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

