Quadri Aruna sets new African record in ITTF ranking
The Eagle Online  - The Nigerian was ranked 17 in the world before the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships held in Houston, Texas, in the United States, and based on the feat in Houston, Aruna gained four steps up in the ranking to be rated 13th in the ITTF ranking ...

18 hours ago
1 Buhari receives South Africa’s President amid fear of COVID-19 Omicron variant - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
2 Kano government rejects court judgment awarding N10 million to deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
9 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 ''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
