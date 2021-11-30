Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World AIDS Day: One child was infected with HIV every two minutes in 2020 – UNICEF
News photo The Punch  - A recent report from the United Nations Children's Fund revealed that one child was infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus every two minutes in 2020.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

