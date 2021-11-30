Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer BurnaBoy offers £10,000 and "marriage" to anyone who can provide him Port Harcourt Bole and Fish in London
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Burnaboy who is currently in the UK has offered to pay as much as £10,000 and "marriage" to anyone who can provide him Port Harcourt Bole and Fish in London. ''

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Burna Boy offers £10,000 and ‘marriage’ to anyone who can give him Port Harcourt Bole and Fish in London Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Burna Boy offers £10,000 and ‘marriage’ to anyone who can give him Port Harcourt Bole and Fish in London
Jaguda.com:
Burna Boy offers £10k for Port Harcourt Bole and Fish in London, Promises Marriage
Singer Burna Boy offers £10,000 and marriage deal to anyone who can offer him port harcourt bole. Gist Reel:
Singer Burna Boy offers £10,000 and marriage deal to anyone who can offer him port harcourt bole.
Burna Boy offers £10,000 and "marriage" to anyone who can do this Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy offers £10,000 and "marriage" to anyone who can do this
BurnaBoy Offers £10,000 and Tori News:
BurnaBoy Offers £10,000 and


   More Picks
1 Kano government rejects court judgment awarding N10 million to deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 16 hours ago
5 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 ''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info