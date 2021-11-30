Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police rescue six-year-old girl locked up for months by guardian in Osun
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The child was locked up for months in a filthy abandoned apartment close to a toilet at the back of her guardian’s house.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Police rescue six-year-old locked up Premium Times:
Police rescue six-year-old locked up 'for months'
Police rescues 6-yr-old girl locked up for months by guardian in Osun Ripples Nigeria:
Police rescues 6-yr-old girl locked up for months by guardian in Osun
Police rescue girl, six, locked up for months by guardian in Osun The Eagle Online:
Police rescue girl, six, locked up for months by guardian in Osun
Police rescue girl locked up and malnourished by guardian in Osun Within Nigeria:
Police rescue girl locked up and malnourished by guardian in Osun
Drama As Police Rescue Girl Who Was Locked Up For Months In Osun Tori News:
Drama As Police Rescue Girl Who Was Locked Up For Months In Osun


   More Picks
1 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 15 hours ago
6 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
7 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari Receives South African President Ramaphosa In Aso Rock Amid Omicron COVID-19 Concerns - Tori News, 2 hours ago
9 2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info