Do not intimidate innocent citizens - Lagos police commissioner tells police officers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned officers and men of the Command against being used to intimidate or harass innocent citizens in the State or anywhere in Nigeria. The CP gave the stern warning on Tuesday November ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

