Boat Mishap: 5 feared dead, six rescued in Kano
News photo Vanguard News  - A boat mishap, on Tuesday evening, in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State has left no fewer than five passengers dead while six others were rescued.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
5 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 16 hours ago
7 Senate Seeks Investigation Into Incessant Jailbreaks, Invites Interior Minister - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Zamfara police rescues 24 kidnapped victims - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
9 I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
10 Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya‎ - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
