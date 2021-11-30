Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Davido's N250m orphanage fund: How to Apply as portal opens, deadline announced (explainer)
Legit
- Legit.ng explains how orphanages across Nigeria can apply for the N250 million donation by Nigerian Afro-pop star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
N250m orphanage fund: Davido says disbursement about to commence
The Punch:
How to apply as Davido opens portal for N250m orphanage fund
Daily Trust:
N250m fund: Davido gives updates on how orphanages can apply
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
See How To Apply for Davido’s N250m Orphanage Fund
Independent:
How To Apply For Davido’s N250m Orphanage Fund
Pulse Nigeria:
Davido shares more information about disbursement of N250M orphanage fund
The Will:
Davido Releases More Information On The N250M Orphanage Fund Disbursement
Nigerian Eye:
How to apply as Davido opens portal for N250m orphanage fund
Sundiata Post:
Davido Opens Application For N250M Orphanage Fund
Correct NG:
Only government approved orphanages to benefit from N250 million donation – Davido
The Genius Media:
Davido Announce The Disbursement And How To Register For N250m
Naija on Point:
Only government approved orphanages to benefit from N250 million donation – Davido
Correct Kid:
“Only government approved orphanages to benefit from N250 million donation” –Singer, Davido Reveals
1st for Credible News:
Davido opens application link for orphanages for the N250M disbursement
iBrand TV:
Only Government Accredited Orphanage Homes Are Qualified For The N250M Fund- Davido Reveals
Republican Nigeria:
Davido reveals requirement for benefiting from 250m donation
Kanyi Daily:
Davido Says Only Government Approved Orphanages Will Benefit From His N250m Donation
Gist Lovers:
“How to Apply” As Davido Opens Portal for N250m Orphanage Fund
EE Live:
N250m donation: Davido opens reg portal for orphanages in Nigeria
More Picks
1
Davido's N250m orphanage fund: How to Apply as portal opens, deadline announced (explainer) -
Legit,
2 hours ago
2
South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija -
Instablog 9ja,
21 hours ago
4
Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s population growth getting out of hand – FG -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
7
Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO -
Information Nigeria,
14 hours ago
8
I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time -
Correct NG,
13 hours ago
9
Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
10 hours ago
10
New COVID-19 Variant, Omicron Not Yet Detected In Nigeria – Disease Centre, NCDC -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...