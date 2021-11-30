Over 40 passengers including Islamiyya pupils feared dead in Kano mishap



Over 40 passengers including pupils of Madinatu Islamiyya School in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State, are feared killed in a boat mishap. Linda Ikeji Blog - 20 corpses recovered so farOver 40 passengers including pupils of Madinatu Islamiyya School in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State, are feared killed in a boat mishap.



News Credibility Score: 99%