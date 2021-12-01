Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
MTN offers retail investors N21 price discount as digital public offer opens today
Vanguard News
- By Nkiruka Nnorom MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is wooing retail investors with a price discount of N21.00 per share as its public offer opens today
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
MTN Nigeria Shares To Go For N169 In Public Offer
The Nation:
MTN Nigeria begins sale of 575m shares Wed.
The Guardian:
MTN seeks N97b from 575m ordinary shares on sale today
Nigerian Tribune:
MTN announces sale of 575 million shares valued at N97.2 billion
Leadership:
MTN Sells 575m Shares To Nigerians At N169 Each
The Punch:
N97bn shares’ sale not to exit Nigeria, says MTN
The Sun:
MTN offers 575m shares to retail investors – The Sun Nigeria
Premium Times:
MTN launches sale of shares to Nigerians, offers 'free shares'
Independent:
MTN Nigeria Offers 575Million Shares Per N169 To Retail Investors
Biz Watch Nigeria:
MTN Nigeria Set To Sell 575m Shares At N169 Per Share
Igbere TV News:
MTN Announces Sale Of 575 million shares to retail investors at N169/share
The Street Journal:
MTN Offers Retail Investors N21 Price Discount As Digital Public Offer Opens Today
Inside Business Nigeria:
MTN Offers 575 Million Shares At N169 Per Share
Daily Nigerian:
MTN offers 575m shares at N169 per share
Champion Newspapers:
MTN Nigeria launches N97.2b public offer
Tech Economy:
MTN Nigeria launches 575 million shares to Retail Investors at N169 per share – TechEconomy.ng
Investor King:
MTN Nigeria Begins Sale of 575 Million Shares to Retail Investors
Tell-Force Blog:
MTN Share Offer: MTN Nigeria launches sales of shares, here how to apply
Business Hilights:
MTN fulfils promise, opens offer to retail investors at Exchange
More Picks
1
Kano government rejects court judgment awarding N10 million to deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
5
Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
7
I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
