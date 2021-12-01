Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MTN offers retail investors N21 price discount as digital public offer opens today
News photo Vanguard News  - By Nkiruka Nnorom MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is wooing retail investors with a price discount of N21.00 per share as its public offer opens today

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
MTN Nigeria Shares To Go For N169 In Public Offer
MTN Nigeria begins sale of 575m shares Wed. The Nation:
MTN Nigeria begins sale of 575m shares Wed.
MTN seeks N97b from 575m ordinary shares on sale today The Guardian:
MTN seeks N97b from 575m ordinary shares on sale today
MTN announces sale of 575 million shares valued at N97.2 billion Nigerian Tribune:
MTN announces sale of 575 million shares valued at N97.2 billion
MTN Sells 575m Shares To Nigerians At N169 Each Leadership:
MTN Sells 575m Shares To Nigerians At N169 Each
N97bn shares’ sale not to exit Nigeria, says MTN The Punch:
N97bn shares’ sale not to exit Nigeria, says MTN
MTN offers 575m shares to retail investors – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
MTN offers 575m shares to retail investors – The Sun Nigeria
MTN launches sale of shares to Nigerians, offers Premium Times:
MTN launches sale of shares to Nigerians, offers 'free shares'
MTN Nigeria Offers 575Million Shares Per N169 To Retail Investors Independent:
MTN Nigeria Offers 575Million Shares Per N169 To Retail Investors
MTN Nigeria Set To Sell 575m Shares At N169 Per Share Biz Watch Nigeria:
MTN Nigeria Set To Sell 575m Shares At N169 Per Share
MTN Announces Sale Of 575 million shares to retail investors at N169/share Igbere TV News:
MTN Announces Sale Of 575 million shares to retail investors at N169/share
MTN Offers Retail Investors N21 Price Discount As Digital Public Offer Opens Today The Street Journal:
MTN Offers Retail Investors N21 Price Discount As Digital Public Offer Opens Today
MTN Offers 575 Million Shares At N169 Per Share Inside Business Nigeria:
MTN Offers 575 Million Shares At N169 Per Share
MTN offers 575m shares at N169 per share Daily Nigerian:
MTN offers 575m shares at N169 per share
MTN Nigeria launches N97.2b public offer Champion Newspapers:
MTN Nigeria launches N97.2b public offer
MTN Nigeria launches 575 million shares to Retail Investors at N169 per share – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
MTN Nigeria launches 575 million shares to Retail Investors at N169 per share – TechEconomy.ng
MTN Nigeria Begins Sale of 575 Million Shares to Retail Investors Investor King:
MTN Nigeria Begins Sale of 575 Million Shares to Retail Investors
MTN Share Offer: MTN Nigeria launches sales of shares, here how to apply Tell-Force Blog:
MTN Share Offer: MTN Nigeria launches sales of shares, here how to apply
MTN fulfils promise, opens offer to retail investors at Exchange Business Hilights:
MTN fulfils promise, opens offer to retail investors at Exchange


   More Picks
1 Kano government rejects court judgment awarding N10 million to deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 17 hours ago
5 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 ''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info