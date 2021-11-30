Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo State Govt suspends female student whose mother invaded school with thugs and assaulted teachers, parents during PTA meeting (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Oyo State Government has suspended a female student of Jericho High School, Ibadan, for alleged assault on a colleague, teachers and parents.

 

The State Commissioner for

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo govt suspends female student whose mother invaded school with thugs Vanguard News:
Oyo govt suspends female student whose mother invaded school with thugs
Oyo govt suspends female student for allegedly invading school with mum, thugs, assaulting male peer Ripples Nigeria:
Oyo govt suspends female student for allegedly invading school with mum, thugs, assaulting male peer
Oyo Suspends Student For Assault On Fellow Student, Teachers, Others, Assures Further Actions Independent:
Oyo Suspends Student For Assault On Fellow Student, Teachers, Others, Assures Further Actions
Oyo suspends student for assault, assures further actions The Eagle Online:
Oyo suspends student for assault, assures further actions
Female student, mother hire hoodlums to assault teachers, parents in Ibadan Within Nigeria:
Female student, mother hire hoodlums to assault teachers, parents in Ibadan
Update: Oyo State Govt Suspends Student Whose Mother Stormed School With Thugs And Assaulted Teachers, Parents During PTA Meeting (Video) Tori News:
Update: Oyo State Govt Suspends Student Whose Mother Stormed School With Thugs And Assaulted Teachers, Parents During PTA Meeting (Video)


   More Picks
1 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 15 hours ago
6 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
7 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari Receives South African President Ramaphosa In Aso Rock Amid Omicron COVID-19 Concerns - Tori News, 2 hours ago
9 2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info