News at a Glance
''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Fiery lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, has reacted to the invitation of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to embark on a peace walk in the state.
Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tues
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu calls for harmony, invites youths for peace walk to herald 'healing of Lagos'
Daily Post:
EndSARS: No peace without justice – Eedris Abdulkareem to Sanwo-Olu
Naija Loaded:
There Is No Peace Without Justice – Eedris Abdulkareem Tells Sanwo-olu Over Stance On EndSARS Report
Peoples Gazette:
#EndSARS: 'I don't walk with murderers', Dele Farotimi replies to Sanwo-Olu
News Break:
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invites Youths For Peace Walk
Nigerian Eye:
#EndSARS: No peace without justice – Eedris Abdulkareem to Sanwo-Olu
Kanyi Daily:
"I Want Peace After Justice" – Seun Kuti Rejects Sanwo-Olu’s Invite For #EndSARS Peace Walk
First Reports:
'I don't walk in the company of murderers,' Dele Farotimi says amid Peace Walk invite by Gov Sanwo-Olu — First Reports
Infotrust News:
#EndSARS: ‘I don’t Walk With Murderers’, Dele Farotimi Replies To Sanwo-Olu
Tori News:
I Do Not Walk In The Company Of Murderers - Dele Farotimi Reacts To Sanwo-Olu's Invitation To Join Peace Walk
More Picks
1
Kano government rejects court judgment awarding N10 million to deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
3
BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
5
Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
7
I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
