Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Fiery lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, has reacted to the invitation of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to embark on a peace walk in the state.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tues

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu calls for harmony, invites youths for peace walk to herald Nigerian Tribune:
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu calls for harmony, invites youths for peace walk to herald 'healing of Lagos'
EndSARS: No peace without justice – Eedris Abdulkareem to Sanwo-Olu Daily Post:
EndSARS: No peace without justice – Eedris Abdulkareem to Sanwo-Olu
There Is No Peace Without Justice – Eedris Abdulkareem Tells Sanwo-olu Over Stance On EndSARS Report Naija Loaded:
There Is No Peace Without Justice – Eedris Abdulkareem Tells Sanwo-olu Over Stance On EndSARS Report
#EndSARS: Peoples Gazette:
#EndSARS: 'I don't walk with murderers', Dele Farotimi replies to Sanwo-Olu
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invites Youths For Peace Walk News Break:
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invites Youths For Peace Walk
#EndSARS: No peace without justice – Eedris Abdulkareem to Sanwo-Olu Nigerian Eye:
#EndSARS: No peace without justice – Eedris Abdulkareem to Sanwo-Olu
"I Want Peace After Justice" – Seun Kuti Rejects Sanwo-Olu’s Invite For #EndSARS Peace Walk Kanyi Daily:
"I Want Peace After Justice" – Seun Kuti Rejects Sanwo-Olu’s Invite For #EndSARS Peace Walk
First Reports:
'I don't walk in the company of murderers,' Dele Farotimi says amid Peace Walk invite by Gov Sanwo-Olu — First Reports
#EndSARS: ‘I don’t Walk With Murderers’, Dele Farotimi Replies To Sanwo-Olu Infotrust News:
#EndSARS: ‘I don’t Walk With Murderers’, Dele Farotimi Replies To Sanwo-Olu
I Do Not Walk In The Company Of Murderers - Dele Farotimi Reacts To Sanwo-Olu Tori News:
I Do Not Walk In The Company Of Murderers - Dele Farotimi Reacts To Sanwo-Olu's Invitation To Join Peace Walk


   More Picks
1 Kano government rejects court judgment awarding N10 million to deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 N7bn Libel Suit: I'm In Court To Get Justice, Clear My Name - Wike - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 BBNaija star, Jaypaul, suffers 'health issue', takes break from physical activities - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Kano - The Cable, 16 hours ago
5 Buhari threatens sanction on corrupt public servants, honours three for integrity - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Police arrest 32 bandits, recover 19 AK47, 17 stolen cars - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 ''I do not walk in the company murderers''- Lawyer Dele Farotimi reacts to Lagos state governor's invitation to join his peace walk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 2023: Only a president from the North Central can rescue Nigeria – Baraje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info