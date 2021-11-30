Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo's disqualification as Anambra governor-elect
Daily Post  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor-elect of Anambra State.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

