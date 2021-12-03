Post News
News at a Glance
We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Leke Adeboye, son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has expressed his objections after the church launched an online dating site.
One day after it was announced that
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
RCCG launches online dating site
Naija Loaded:
“Hookup Site For Born Again” – Nigerians Drag RCCG For Opening Online Dating Site
The Info NG:
“We don’t need a dating site” – Leke Adeboye reacts after RCCG launched online dating site
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform
Gist Reel:
"We don't need a dating app" - Leke Adeboye reacts to launch of RCCG's Christian dating platform
Naija News:
‘Holy Hookup’ – Nigerians React To New Online Dating Site Launched By RCCG
The New Diplomat:
Amazement As RCCG Launches Dating Site
Tori News:
We Don't Need A Dating App! - Leke Adeboye Objects As RCCG Launches Online Christian Dating Platform
More Picks
1
Akwa Ibom police arrest fake soldier and 29-year-old fake medical doctor who swindled his mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Housewife arrested for murder after allegedly setting her husband's 23-year-old married side chic ablaze in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
4
Senate: 350 Debtors Frustrating AMCON’s Efforts to Recover N4.4tn -
This Day,
11 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears -
Legit,
2 hours ago
7
Davido takes a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
NSCDC arrests four over alleged attempt to break into school in Katsina -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N1billion -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
