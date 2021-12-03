Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Leke Adeboye,  son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has expressed his objections after the church launched an online dating site.

 

One day after it was announced that

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

RCCG launches online dating site Nigerian Tribune:
RCCG launches online dating site
“Hookup Site For Born Again” – Nigerians Drag RCCG For Opening Online Dating Site Naija Loaded:
“Hookup Site For Born Again” – Nigerians Drag RCCG For Opening Online Dating Site
“We don’t need a dating site” – Leke Adeboye reacts after RCCG launched online dating site The Info NG:
“We don’t need a dating site” – Leke Adeboye reacts after RCCG launched online dating site
Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform
"We don Gist Reel:
"We don't need a dating app" - Leke Adeboye reacts to launch of RCCG's Christian dating platform
‘Holy Hookup’ – Nigerians React To New Online Dating Site Launched By RCCG Naija News:
‘Holy Hookup’ – Nigerians React To New Online Dating Site Launched By RCCG
Amazement As RCCG Launches Dating Site The New Diplomat:
Amazement As RCCG Launches Dating Site
We Don Tori News:
We Don't Need A Dating App! - Leke Adeboye Objects As RCCG Launches Online Christian Dating Platform


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom police arrest fake soldier and 29-year-old fake medical doctor who swindled his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Housewife arrested for murder after allegedly setting her husband's 23-year-old married side chic ablaze in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Senate: 350 Debtors Frustrating AMCON’s Efforts to Recover N4.4tn - This Day, 11 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Davido takes a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrests four over alleged attempt to break into school in Katsina - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N1billion - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info