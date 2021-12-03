Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Housewife arrested for murder after allegedly setting her husband's 23-year-old married side chic ablaze in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 32 year old housewife and a mother of 3, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command for pouring petrol on her husband's mistress, Tosin Olugbade,
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Ogun housewife burns husband’s lover to death
Leadership:
Woman Sets Husband’s Lover Ablaze In Ogun
The Punch:
Wife arrested for setting ablaze husband’s mistress, victim dies
The Sun:
Bizzar! Wife sets husband's mistress ablaze in Ogun – The Sun Nigeria
PM News:
Ogun housewife Kehinde arrested for setting husband's mistress ablaze - P.M. News
The News Guru:
Ogun woman burns husband’s mistress to death
The Point:
Housewife arrested in Ogun for setting husband’s mistress ablaze
Kanyi Daily:
Police Arrests Housewife For Setting Her Husband's Mistress Ablaze In Ogun
Global Upfront:
Jealous housewife sets husband’s mistress ablaze in Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria
More Picks
1
Akwa Ibom police arrest fake soldier and 29-year-old fake medical doctor who swindled his mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Housewife arrested for murder after allegedly setting her husband's 23-year-old married side chic ablaze in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
4
Senate: 350 Debtors Frustrating AMCON’s Efforts to Recover N4.4tn -
This Day,
11 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears -
Legit,
2 hours ago
7
Davido takes a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
NSCDC arrests four over alleged attempt to break into school in Katsina -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N1billion -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...