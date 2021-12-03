Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido takes a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer, Davido, took a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan today December 3, and shared videos on his Instastories.



He bought the luxury ride in May this year and it was delive

20 hours ago
