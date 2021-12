Ohanaeze chieftain among those kidnapped in Kaduna on Friday – Shehu Sani Daily Post - Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has identified one of those kidnapped by bandits in Anguwan Gimbiya area of the state on Friday. Sani disclosed that a chieftain of Ohanaeze in the state, Eze Fred Awagu Odum Igbo 1, was one of those ...



News Credibility Score: 99%