Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N1billion









Police officers in India have arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian man from Diva with 250g of Mephedrone.

The Nigerian, Gunde Ijiko Ozeno, was found in possession of the drug worth Rs 25 lakh (N1billion).

