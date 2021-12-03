Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Davido Signs Deal With Wema Bank Weeks After Using Their Bank To Raise Over 200 Million
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
- Davido finally signs deal with Wema Bank few weeks after using their bank to raise over 200million.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Wema Bank Signs Davido as Brand Ambassador
PM News:
Davido becomes Wema Bank brand ambassador - P.M. News
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Davido Signs Endorsement Deal With Wema Bank
Republican Nigeria:
Wema Bank signs Davido as brand ambassador
MetroStar Nigeria:
Wema Bank appoints Davido
Tech Economy:
Davido signs as Brand Ambassador for ALAT By Wema – TechEconomy.ng
More Picks
1
Akwa Ibom police arrest fake soldier and 29-year-old fake medical doctor who swindled his mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Housewife arrested for murder after allegedly setting her husband's 23-year-old married side chic ablaze in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
4
Senate: 350 Debtors Frustrating AMCON’s Efforts to Recover N4.4tn -
This Day,
11 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears -
Legit,
2 hours ago
7
Davido takes a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
NSCDC arrests four over alleged attempt to break into school in Katsina -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N1billion -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...