Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Dowen college: ''We are determined to pursue this case to the end''- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okow, speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the governor of deceased Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni's homestate, has reacted to the tragic death of the student who would have turned 12 today
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Okowa, IYC call for justice, investigation into death of Dowen College student
The Punch:
Dowen College: No formal report made on Sylvester's death - Police
The Sun:
Police launch investigation into death of Dowen college student – The Sun Nigeria
News Wire NGR:
Sylvester Oromoni Jr.: We're determined to pursue this case to the end, Okowa reacts
PM News:
Lagos Police probe death of Oromoni Dowen College student - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Dowen College: No formal report made on Sylvester’s death – Police
Prompt News:
Lagos Police investigate death of Dowen College Student
Global Village Extra:
Delta State Gov To Launch Investigation Into Sylvester Oromoni's Death
Screen Gist:
Dowen State Govt Vows To Investigate Sylvester Oromoni's Death ', speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni
More Picks
1
EPL: Tuchel names squad for West Ham vs Chelsea game [Full list] -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Dowen college: ''We are determined to pursue this case to the end''- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okow, speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
Davido Signs Deal With Wema Bank Weeks After Using Their Bank To Raise Over 200 Million -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Lagos shuts down Dowen College over student’s death, begins investigation -
Daily Times,
21 hours ago
6
Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
Itunu Babalola: Nigerian lady who died in Ivory Coast prison buried in Oyo -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Actress Chinwe Owoh carpets Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s critics as Ojenamadu fires back over fake miracles claim -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
"The pain never goes away" - Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years after passing on (Video) -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
10
Remains of late Justice Babalakin laid to rest in Gbongan -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...