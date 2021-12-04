Post News
News at a Glance
Nasarawa housewife gets pregnant after testing her fertility with her husband?s teenage son
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A housewife in Nasarawa state, Mrs Justina Agbumi has narrated how she was impregnated by her husband's biological son who she identified as Godwin.
Agbumi who was chil
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Nasarawa housewife: How my husband’s teenage son impregnated me
News Wire NGR:
How my husband's son impregnated me — Nasarawa housewife
Kanyi Daily:
Housewife Narrates How Her Husband's Teenage Son Impregnated Her In Nasarawa
Instablog 9ja:
A housewife who was testing her fertility following 19 years of childlessness has fallen pregnant by a young man living with them. The young man was later discovered was her husband's biological son.
Within Nigeria:
Nasarawa housewife gets pregnant after testing her fertility with her husband’s teenage son
Tori News:
How I Got Pregnant For My Husband’s 17-Year-Old Son - Housewife Tells Unbelievable Story In Nasarawa
More Picks
1
EPL: Tuchel names squad for West Ham vs Chelsea game [Full list] -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Dowen college: ''We are determined to pursue this case to the end''- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okow, speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
Davido Signs Deal With Wema Bank Weeks After Using Their Bank To Raise Over 200 Million -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Lagos shuts down Dowen College over student’s death, begins investigation -
Daily Times,
21 hours ago
6
Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
Itunu Babalola: Nigerian lady who died in Ivory Coast prison buried in Oyo -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Actress Chinwe Owoh carpets Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s critics as Ojenamadu fires back over fake miracles claim -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
"The pain never goes away" - Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years after passing on (Video) -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
10
Remains of late Justice Babalakin laid to rest in Gbongan -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
