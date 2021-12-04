Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands man for defiling 5-year-old daughter in Port Harcourt
News photo Daily Post  - A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Friday, remanded a man in his mid 40s in the correctional center for alleged defilement of his 5-year-old

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court remands man for defiling 5-year-old daughter in Port Harcourt Nigerian Eye:
Court remands man for defiling 5-year-old daughter in Port Harcourt
Court Remands Man For Defiling 5-year-old Daughter In Port Harcourt Fresh Reporters:
Court Remands Man For Defiling 5-year-old Daughter In Port Harcourt
Rivers Man, 40, Remanded for Defiling 5-year-old Daughter Within Nigeria:
Rivers Man, 40, Remanded for Defiling 5-year-old Daughter


   More Picks
1 EPL: Tuchel names squad for West Ham vs Chelsea game [Full list] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Dowen college: ''We are determined to pursue this case to the end''- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okow, speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Davido Signs Deal With Wema Bank Weeks After Using Their Bank To Raise Over 200 Million - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Lagos shuts down Dowen College over student’s death, begins investigation - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
6 Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Itunu Babalola: Nigerian lady who died in Ivory Coast prison buried in Oyo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Actress Chinwe Owoh carpets Billionaire  Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s critics as Ojenamadu fires back over fake miracles claim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 "The pain never goes away" - Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years after passing on (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
10 Remains of late Justice Babalakin laid to rest in Gbongan - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info