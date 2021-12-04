Nigerian Woman Who Died In Ivorian Prison Buried In Oyo









A Nigerian woman, who died in a prison in Cote D’Ivoire, Itunu Babalola also known as Becky Paul, has been buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

