Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears
News photo Legit  - Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has mourned the late Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College on his 12th birthday by taking flowers to his school gate. Read more.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ijaw Group Demands Justice Over Death Of Dowen College Student Sahara Reporters:
Ijaw Group Demands Justice Over Death Of Dowen College Student
Dowen college: Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni The Punch:
Dowen college: Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni
Lagos to probe Dowen College student Vanguard News:
Lagos to probe Dowen College student's death
“Dowen College I am coming for you” – Tonto Dikeh dares over death of Sylvester Oromoni The Info NG:
“Dowen College I am coming for you” – Tonto Dikeh dares over death of Sylvester Oromoni
Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others condemn murder of 12-year-old Dowen College student Ripples Nigeria:
Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others condemn murder of 12-year-old Dowen College student
Tonto Dikeh Sends Flowers To The School Gate Of Sylvester Oromoni Lailas News:
Tonto Dikeh Sends Flowers To The School Gate Of Sylvester Oromoni
Mercy Johnson, others react to death of Dowen college student, Sylvester Gist Reel:
Mercy Johnson, others react to death of Dowen college student, Sylvester
Actress Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the school gate of late Sylvester Oromoni to celebrate his 12th posthumous birthday Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the school gate of late Sylvester Oromoni to celebrate his 12th posthumous birthday


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom police arrest fake soldier and 29-year-old fake medical doctor who swindled his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Housewife arrested for murder after allegedly setting her husband's 23-year-old married side chic ablaze in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Senate: 350 Debtors Frustrating AMCON’s Efforts to Recover N4.4tn - This Day, 11 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Davido takes a ride in his N240m 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 We don't need a dating app! - Leke Adeboye objects as RCCG launches online Christian dating platform - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrests four over alleged attempt to break into school in Katsina - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over N1billion - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info