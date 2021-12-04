Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Navy impounds four wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in Akwa Ibom
News photo The Eagle Online  - The Commanding Officer, FOB, Navy Capt. Mohammed Abu, disclosed this to newsmen in Ibaka on Saturday, when he handed over the exhibits and suspects to a representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

30 suspects arrested as Navy intercepts 4 wooden boats in Akwa-Ibom National Accord:
30 suspects arrested as Navy intercepts 4 wooden boats in Akwa-Ibom
Navy impounds 4 wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in A’Ibom Sundiata Post:
Navy impounds 4 wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in A’Ibom
Navy arrests 30 suspected oil thieves in Akwa Ibom PM News:
Navy arrests 30 suspected oil thieves in Akwa Ibom
Navy impounds 4 wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in A’Ibom Within Nigeria:
Navy impounds 4 wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in A’Ibom
Navy impounds 4 wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in A’Ibom The Point:
Navy impounds 4 wooden boats, arrests 30 suspects in A’Ibom


   More Picks
1 EPL: Tuchel names squad for West Ham vs Chelsea game [Full list] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Dowen college: ''We are determined to pursue this case to the end''- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okow, speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Davido Signs Deal With Wema Bank Weeks After Using Their Bank To Raise Over 200 Million - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Lagos shuts down Dowen College over student’s death, begins investigation - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
6 Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Itunu Babalola: Nigerian lady who died in Ivory Coast prison buried in Oyo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Actress Chinwe Owoh carpets Billionaire  Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s critics as Ojenamadu fires back over fake miracles claim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 "The pain never goes away" - Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years after passing on (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
10 Remains of late Justice Babalakin laid to rest in Gbongan - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info