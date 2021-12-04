How COVID-19 Pandemic Affected My Fight Against Corruption, Insecurity –Buhari

Buhari stated this while addressing a trade and investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020, organised by ... Sahara Reporters - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Coronavirus pandemic affected his administration’s fight against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria.Buhari stated this while addressing a trade and investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020, organised by ...



News Credibility Score: 99%