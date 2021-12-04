Simy Fails To Shine In Salernitana Loss To AC Milan

News Credibility Score: 99% Complete Sports - Super Eagles striker, Simy Nwankwo could not save Salernitana from losing 2-0 to AC Milan in Saturday's Serie A game.The Nigerian international, who was making his 15th appearance for Salernitana did little to threatened the AC Milan defence.