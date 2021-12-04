Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Army loses two troops, neutralize scores of ISWAP terrorists in Rann
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Army on Saturday said troops of Sector 1 Joint Task Force(JTF) North East(NE), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralized scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who infiltrated Kala Balge town ...

