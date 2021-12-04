Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Worshippers abducted from Kaduna church released after one month in captivity
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 60 members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Kaduna, kidnapped by suspected bandits have regained freedom after spending one month in captivity.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

