Tonto Dikeh Calls For Celebration Of Sylvester Oromoni’s 12th Birthday At Dowen College

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
EPL: Tuchel names squad for West Ham vs Chelsea game [Full list] - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
Dowen college: ''We are determined to pursue this case to the end''- Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okow, speaks on death of Sylvester Oromoni - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Sylvester Oromoni: Shutting down Dowen not enough - Kanayo. O. Kanayo tells Sanwo-Olu - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Davido Signs Deal With Wema Bank Weeks After Using Their Bank To Raise Over 200 Million - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Lagos shuts down Dowen College over student’s death, begins investigation - Daily Times,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Dowen College: Tonto Dikeh takes flowers to school gate on late Sylvester’s 12th birthday, fans moved to tears - Legit,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
Itunu Babalola: Nigerian lady who died in Ivory Coast prison buried in Oyo - The Punch,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Actress Chinwe Owoh carpets Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s critics as Ojenamadu fires back over fake miracles claim - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
"The pain never goes away" - Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years after passing on (Video) - Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Remains of late Justice Babalakin laid to rest in Gbongan - Vanguard News,
10 hours ago