Seun Kuti calls on Nigerians to rise against 'cults all over this country' as he criticizes those who make the gangster lifestyle look cool to young ones
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Seun Kuti has called out Nigerians who make cultism and the gangster lifestyle look cool. The singer said everybody wants to be gangster, forgetting that there are young ones watching them and learning.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

