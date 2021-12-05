Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gambia Elections: President Barrow in slim, early lead
Peoples Gazette  - Preliminary results from four of the 53 constituencies shows Mr Barrow in the lead with 14,599 votes against his former political mentor Mr Darboe’s 6,188 votes.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Gambia’s President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote-tallies continue – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gambia’s President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote-tallies continue – The Sun Nigeria
#GambiaDecides2021: President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote tallies continue Premium Times:
#GambiaDecides2021: President Barrow takes slim, early lead as vote tallies continue
President Barrow Holds Early Lead In Gambia’s Election Independent:
President Barrow Holds Early Lead In Gambia’s Election
Barrow in early slim lead in Gambia PM News:
Barrow in early slim lead in Gambia's election - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 2023: We’re prepared to prostrate for every region’s support for Southeast — Ezeife - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
2 Female Preacher claims Tonto Dikeh has gone far in the 'spirit world' and is not a human being by birth (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Two brothers arrested for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 releases full judicial panel of inquiry reports online - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 60% of Nigeria’s valuable forest lost, rest under threat – National Park Boss - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Rand Merchant Bank counters Buhari on Nigeria, lists Egypt as Africa’s top investment destination - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info