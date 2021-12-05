Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Dowen college: Sylvester to be buried after justice is served - Father
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The father of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the late student of Dowen College, Lagos, who was allegedly tortured by his schoolmates, has said his deceased son will be buried only after justice
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
All I want from Dowen College is truth ― Sylvester Oromoni
The Info NG:
“I will not bury Sylvester until Justice is served” – Father of late Dowen College student
The Eagle Online:
Father of Dowen College student: I won’t bury my son until I get justice
Instablog 9ja:
#Justiceforsylvester: Sylvester will only be buried after justice is served -- Father
More Picks
1
2023: We’re prepared to prostrate for every region’s support for Southeast — Ezeife -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
2
Female Preacher claims Tonto Dikeh has gone far in the 'spirit world' and is not a human being by birth (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Two brothers arrested for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Enugu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
releases full judicial panel of inquiry reports online -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
60% of Nigeria’s valuable forest lost, rest under threat – National Park Boss -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
Rand Merchant Bank counters Buhari on Nigeria, lists Egypt as Africa’s top investment destination -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...