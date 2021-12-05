Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dowen college: Sylvester to be buried after justice is served - Father
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The father of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the late student of Dowen College, Lagos, who was allegedly tortured by his schoolmates, has said his deceased son will be buried only after justice

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

All I want from Dowen College is truth ― Sylvester Oromoni Vanguard News:
All I want from Dowen College is truth ― Sylvester Oromoni
“I will not bury Sylvester until Justice is served” – Father of late Dowen College student The Info NG:
“I will not bury Sylvester until Justice is served” – Father of late Dowen College student
Father of Dowen College student: I won’t bury my son until I get justice The Eagle Online:
Father of Dowen College student: I won’t bury my son until I get justice
#Justiceforsylvester: Sylvester will only be buried after justice is served -- Father Instablog 9ja:
#Justiceforsylvester: Sylvester will only be buried after justice is served -- Father


   More Picks
1 2023: We’re prepared to prostrate for every region’s support for Southeast — Ezeife - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
2 Female Preacher claims Tonto Dikeh has gone far in the 'spirit world' and is not a human being by birth (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Two brothers arrested for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 releases full judicial panel of inquiry reports online - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 60% of Nigeria’s valuable forest lost, rest under threat – National Park Boss - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Rand Merchant Bank counters Buhari on Nigeria, lists Egypt as Africa’s top investment destination - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info