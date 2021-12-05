Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'I Don't Beg For Giveaways', Ruth Kadiri Calls Out Kemi Olunloyo Over Bullying
News Break
- Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has called out controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, over alleged cyberbullying.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Osmek News:
Ruth Kadiri replies to Kemi Olunloyo’s request for Dj Switch’s arrest
Instablog 9ja:
DJ Switch: Journalist Kemi Olunloyo replies actress Ruth Kadiri
Gist Lovers:
#Saynotobullying: Stop Bullying DJ Switch – Actress Ruth Kadiri Calls Out Kemi Olunloyo
1st for Credible News:
Ruth Kadiri responds to Kemi Olunloyo’s request to arrest Dj Switch
Kemi Filani Blog:
#Endsars: Stop bullying DJ Switch, I can’t be quiet about it – Ruth Kadiri warns Kemi Olunloyo
