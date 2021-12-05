Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


18 wedding bound choir members drown after bus plunges into river
Linda Ikeji Blog  - At least 23 passengers have been confirmed dead after a school bus they were travelling in plunged into River Enziu in Kitui, Kenya on the morning of Saturday, December 4.

 

The 51-seat

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kenya: 18 wedding bound choir members drown after bus plunges into river (PHOTOS) Within Nigeria:
Kenya: 18 wedding bound choir members drown after bus plunges into river (PHOTOS)
18 wedding bound choir members drown after bus plunges into river | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
18 wedding bound choir members drown after bus plunges into river | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Oh No! 18 Wedding Bound Choir Members Drown After Bus Plunges Into River Tori News:
Oh No! 18 Wedding Bound Choir Members Drown After Bus Plunges Into River


   More Picks
1 2023: We’re prepared to prostrate for every region’s support for Southeast — Ezeife - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
2 Female Preacher claims Tonto Dikeh has gone far in the 'spirit world' and is not a human being by birth (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Two brothers arrested for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 releases full judicial panel of inquiry reports online - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 60% of Nigeria’s valuable forest lost, rest under threat – National Park Boss - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Rand Merchant Bank counters Buhari on Nigeria, lists Egypt as Africa’s top investment destination - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info