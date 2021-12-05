Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Emenalo rejects Newcastle’s director of football role
The Punch
- Emenalo rejects Newcastle’s director of football role
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Emenalo Rejects Newcastle United Director Of Football Role
PM News:
Former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo rejects Newcastle's offer - P.M. News
Within Nigeria:
Emenalo rejects Newcastle’s director of football role
More Picks
1
2023: We’re prepared to prostrate for every region’s support for Southeast — Ezeife -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
2
Female Preacher claims Tonto Dikeh has gone far in the 'spirit world' and is not a human being by birth (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Two brothers arrested for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Enugu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
releases full judicial panel of inquiry reports online -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
60% of Nigeria’s valuable forest lost, rest under threat – National Park Boss -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
Rand Merchant Bank counters Buhari on Nigeria, lists Egypt as Africa’s top investment destination -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...