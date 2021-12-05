Serie A: Okereke Injured As Venezia Lose After Surrendering Three-Goal Lead

Okereke, who had been impressive in front of goal lately, had to be replaced in the seventh ... Complete Sports - David Okereke had to go off injured as Venezia threw away a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 at home to Verona, in the Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.Okereke, who had been impressive in front of goal lately, had to be replaced in the seventh ...



