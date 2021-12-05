Post News
News at a Glance
DJ Cuppy responds to Nigerians insinuating that her life is different because of her privileges
Linda Ikeji Blog
- DJ Cuppy has some words for Nigerians who assume she's above the law because of her privileges.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
3
2023: Why Igbos may never produce president of Nigeria – Bishop Azubuike -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
6
Police arrest suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47, others in Delta -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
Omicron: Global Clinic data confirms new variant is less lethal -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
8
BUK introduces On-campus Student’s Job Scheme to boost students finances -
Prompt News,
14 hours ago
9
CJN to confer SAN rank on 72 lawyers Dec 8 -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
Senate Uncovers How PEF Placed N34bn In Fixed Deposit Account Without Remitting Interest -
Independent,
18 hours ago
