Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CJN to confer SAN rank on 72 lawyers Dec 8
News photo Daily Post  - The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will confer the highly coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN on 72 senior lawyers on Wednesday, 8th December 2021.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CJN confers SAN rank on 72 lawyers Wednesday The Punch:
CJN confers SAN rank on 72 lawyers Wednesday
CJN confers SAN title on 72 lawyers Dec 8 The Guardian:
CJN confers SAN title on 72 lawyers Dec 8
CJN to confer rank of SAN on 72 lawyers December 8 The Sun:
CJN to confer rank of SAN on 72 lawyers December 8
72 Lawyers To Be Conferred With SAN Rank The Trent:
72 Lawyers To Be Conferred With SAN Rank
CJN confers SAN rank on 72 lawyers Wednesday Online Nigeria:
CJN confers SAN rank on 72 lawyers Wednesday


   More Picks
1 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Why Igbos may never produce president of Nigeria – Bishop Azubuike - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
6 Police arrest suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47, others in Delta - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Omicron: Global Clinic data confirms new variant is less lethal - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 BUK introduces On-campus Student’s Job Scheme to boost students finances - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
9 CJN to confer SAN rank on 72 lawyers Dec 8 - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Senate Uncovers How PEF Placed N34bn In Fixed Deposit Account Without Remitting Interest - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info