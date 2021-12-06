Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Eniola Badmus new body days after alleged surgery
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has reacted to the weight loss of her colleague and best friend Eniola Badmus even as fans and followers continue to gush

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’ weight loss transformation (photos) Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’ weight loss transformation (photos)
Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ New Look After Weight Loss Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ New Look After Weight Loss
Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus Gist Reel:
Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus' weight loss transformation
Nigerian Actress, Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ Weight Loss Transformation News of Africa:
Nigerian Actress, Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ Weight Loss Transformation
Actress, Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’ weight loss transformation (photos) Naija Parrot:
Actress, Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’ weight loss transformation (photos)
Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ New Look After Weight Loss (Photo) Tori News:
Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ New Look After Weight Loss (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
3 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Race to Costa Rica 2022: Falconets thump hosts Congo 4-0 in Brazzaville - Brila, 21 hours ago
5 JAMB to clear backlog of illegal admissions, bars CBT centres from selling UTME e-PINS - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Gambia's incumbent Pres. Barrow takes early lead in presidential polls - Africa News, 20 hours ago
8 Pastor commits suicide by jumping into well after killing wife - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Eniola Badmus new body days after alleged surgery - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info