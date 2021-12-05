Race to Costa Rica 2022: Falconets thump hosts Congo 4-0 in Brazzaville Brila - Two–time World Cup silver medallists Nigeria continued from where they left off in the second round by hammering hosts Congo 4-0 in the first leg of their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup African qualifying third round fixture in Brazzaville on Sunday. Goals ...



News Credibility Score: 50%