Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Skepta, Wizkid, Little Simz... See The Full List of Winners At The MOBO Awards 2021
News photo Not Just OK  - The winners of the 2021 MOBO Awards has just been announced with the likes of Skepta, Wizkid, and Little Simz grabbing the biggest awards on the night.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

#MOBOAwards: Wizkid bags Best African Act, Best International Act Awards Page One:
#MOBOAwards: Wizkid bags Best African Act, Best International Act Awards
Glamsquad Magazine:
Wizkid Wins Big at 2021 MOBO Awards- SEE FULL LIST
Wizkid Wins Two Awards At MOBO Awards Night 2021 Tori News:
Wizkid Wins Two Awards At MOBO Awards Night 2021


   More Picks
1 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Why Igbos may never produce president of Nigeria – Bishop Azubuike - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
6 Police arrest suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47, others in Delta - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Omicron: Global Clinic data confirms new variant is less lethal - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 BUK introduces On-campus Student’s Job Scheme to boost students finances - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
9 CJN to confer SAN rank on 72 lawyers Dec 8 - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Senate Uncovers How PEF Placed N34bn In Fixed Deposit Account Without Remitting Interest - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info