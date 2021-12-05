Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chelsea women hammer Arsenal to lift FA Cup
News photo Daily Trust  - Chelsea women completed a treble of domestic trophies from the 2020/21 season as Sam Kerr scored twice to beat Arsenal 3-0 in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley. Fran Kirby gave the Blues a third-minute lead and Chelsea dominated throughout, ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea win FA Cup Daily Post:
Chelsea win FA Cup
Chelsea Beats Arsenal 3-0 To Win Women FA Cup Naija News:
Chelsea Beats Arsenal 3-0 To Win Women FA Cup
Chelsea Women Wallop Arsenal To Win 2020/21 FA Cup Title The New Diplomat:
Chelsea Women Wallop Arsenal To Win 2020/21 FA Cup Title
Chelsea win FA Cup Within Nigeria:
Chelsea win FA Cup


   More Picks
1 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Why Igbos may never produce president of Nigeria – Bishop Azubuike - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
6 Police arrest suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47, others in Delta - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Omicron: Global Clinic data confirms new variant is less lethal - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 BUK introduces On-campus Student’s Job Scheme to boost students finances - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
9 CJN to confer SAN rank on 72 lawyers Dec 8 - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Senate Uncovers How PEF Placed N34bn In Fixed Deposit Account Without Remitting Interest - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info